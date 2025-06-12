National News
Legal experts gear up to challenge Bill 5 as First Nations pledge to ‘close Ontario’s economy’

June 12, 2025 53 views

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Rallies for endangered species. Protests led by First Nations. A filibuster from the NDP. More than 4,000 amendments tabled by the Liberals. Two committee hearings with Indigenous leaders, legal experts, labour representatives, and more. Despite all of it, Bill 5 passed. On June 5, as Ontarians across the province struggled to breathe through smoke-filled air from wildfires raging across the country, Bill 5, dubbed the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, received royal assent. Legal experts, Indigenous leaders and environmental groups are vowing to turn the Bill against the politicians who steamrolled it through the legislature with little regard for all the laws and policies it violates at all three levels of government. For Ontario Nature’s conservation policy and campaigns…

