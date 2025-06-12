National News
Six Nations and Brantford-Brant Paramedics team up to grant golf wish

June 12, 2025 57 views

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A tee time with loved ones and a peanut butter chocolate parfait. After nearly half a year in palliative care at Brantford General Hospital, it’s what James Thomson — Jim to his friends — was longing for. It happened, thanks to two local paramedic services. Andrew Wood started a palliative “wish” program as part of the Brant-Brantford community paramedicine team. His mission is to help Brantford and Brant County residents in their last weeks or months of life to fulfil an experience they wouldn’t be able to easily accomplish on their own. In just over a year, he has facilitated four in-person experiences and many more virtual ones. Thomson — a retired Toronto Sun journalist — golfed “every single day…

