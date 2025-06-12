National News
Jay Treaty Border Alliance wants 50 per cent blood quantum requirement removed

June 12, 2025 156 views

MCK Grand Chief attended diplomatic mission to Washington with Jay Treaty Border Alliance By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Cody Diabo has returned from a two-day diplomatic visit to Washington, D.C. last week, as part of the Jay Treaty Border Alliance (JTBA) delegation. Diabo said the delegation met with a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers, including congressional representatives, members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, and the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security, to advocate for changes to the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). The JTBA is calling for the removal of a clause in the INA that requires individuals to prove at least 50 percent “American Indian blood” in order to exercise cross-border rights under the Jay Treaty. Diabo…

