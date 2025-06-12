National News
ticker

Continued failure to consult on uranium exploration a harmful mistake: Mi’kmaw Chiefs

June 12, 2025 104 views

By Lyndsay Armstrong Nova Scotia’s continued failure to consult with First Nations on uranium exploration is a mistake that will further erode the province’s relationship with Mi’kmaq communities, says the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs and a lawyer from Sipekne’katik First Nation. Pictou Landing First Nation Chief Tamara Young said the Mi’kmaq people were neither consulted nor notified when Nova Scotia  introduced then passed a bill that opens the province up to potential uranium mining and fracking. “The lack of consultation is unacceptable and goes against the UNDRIP (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples),” Young said in a statement to The Canadian Press on Wednesday. The assembly has said they will continue to oppose both uranium exploration and hydraulic fracturing until their environmental concerns have been…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Thousands of fry released in fourth annual chinook salmon event

June 12, 2025 186

By Abigail Popple, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Rocky Mountain Goat Nearly 9,000 chinook salmon fry…

Read more
National News

Nunavut News briefs

June 12, 2025 103

By Jill Westerman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Securing Canada’s Arctic Arctic security was of…

Read more