Mohawk Council of Kahnawake rejects One Canadian Economy Act, undermines sovereignty

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake has rejected the proposed One Canadian Economy Act in an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Mark Carney published on Monday. Presented by the Liberal Party last week as a way to revive Canada’s stagnating economy, the act has drawn criticism from First Nations across the country for undermining their sovereignty. MCK accused the federal government of capitalizing off the threat of U.S. tariffs and economic instability as a pretence to fast-tracking development projects on Indigenous lands without due process or consent. “Canada is shirking and shifting its responsibilities so soon after the departure of King Charles,” MCK Grand Chief Cody Diabo said. According to MCK, the Prime Minister’s Office gave just seven days’ notice to a…



