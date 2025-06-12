National News
ticker

Firm mum on perceived wind farm plans

June 12, 2025 115 views

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal A large Toronto-based energy company with wind and solar projects in operation across the country says details about a potential wind farm project just west of Thunder Bay are not yet being made public, and may be released at a later date. “Capstone is committed to best practices in public consultation when it comes to new projects, so broader community notice and engagement would take place if a potential project was moving forward, including notification in the local media,” Capstone Infrastructure spokeswoman Megan Hunter said in an email. According to an excerpt from a Capstone document that appeared on social media, the company is exploring areas 40 kilometres west of Thunder Bay and 20 km west of Kakabeka Falls. Potential sites…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Thousands of fry released in fourth annual chinook salmon event

June 12, 2025 186

By Abigail Popple, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Rocky Mountain Goat Nearly 9,000 chinook salmon fry…

Read more
National News

Nunavut News briefs

June 12, 2025 103

By Jill Westerman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Securing Canada’s Arctic Arctic security was of…

Read more