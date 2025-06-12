Firm mum on perceived wind farm plans

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal A large Toronto-based energy company with wind and solar projects in operation across the country says details about a potential wind farm project just west of Thunder Bay are not yet being made public, and may be released at a later date. “Capstone is committed to best practices in public consultation when it comes to new projects, so broader community notice and engagement would take place if a potential project was moving forward, including notification in the local media,” Capstone Infrastructure spokeswoman Megan Hunter said in an email. According to an excerpt from a Capstone document that appeared on social media, the company is exploring areas 40 kilometres west of Thunder Bay and 20 km west of Kakabeka Falls. Potential sites…



