The reverence for Old Glory that inspired Flag Day arose decades after Betsy Ross sewed her first

By John Hanna TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The woman often credited with sewing the first national U.S. flag — at the request of George Washington himself, her descendants claimed — might have been puzzled by Saturday’s modern Flag Day. In Betsy Ross’ day, flags marked ships and told soldiers where they should move in the confusion of battlefield smoke and noise. The intense reverence many Americans feel for Old Glory arose from the Civil War, when the need to keep the banner aloft in battle led the Union army to treat the deadly job of flag bearer as a high honor — and men responded with fatal heroics. The first, local Flag Day observances came after the Civil War and eventually a federal law designated June 14 as Flag Day…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice