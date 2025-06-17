128-year-old shipwreck on Vancouver Island charred by fire

By Nono Shen A shipwreck that has been part of Vancouver Island’s history for more than a century is a charred skeleton after a fire earlier this month. Photographer Geoff Johnson said he went to look after hearing of the fire at the wreck that has been sitting on Big Beach in Ucluelet for almost 130 years. “It was really dramatic,” recalled Johnson in an interview, adding that the wooden wreckage seemed to be “more corpse-like now than it was before.” Ucluelet fire Chief Rick Geddes said crews attended the fire in the early morning of June 10 and the cause of the blaze is being investigated. The shipwreck suffered “significant damage” from the fire, although it’s still very much intact, Geddes said. “It’s not uncommon for us to get…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice