Air Inuit announces Aug. 6 ‘early’ takeover of Kuujjuaq-Montreal route

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Air Inuit will take over Canadian North’s route between Kuujjuaq and Montreal starting Aug. 6. The transfer of the route was announced in February when it was revealed that Makivvik Corp. and Inuvialuit Regional Corp. had tentatively sold Canadian North, which currently operates the route, to Exchange Income Corp. of Winnipeg for $205 million. As part of the deal, Canadian North would go to Exchange Income Corp. with the exception of the Kuujjuaq-Montreal route, which Makkivik Corp. retained and would operate through its other airline, Air Inuit. The companies originally aimed for an Oct. 1 date for that transfer. But in a news release Friday, Makivvik announced the change would happen sooner than expected. “Makivvik and Air Inuit want to reassure…



