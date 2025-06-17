Alberta doctors association raises concerns over premier limiting free COVID vaccines

By Lisa Johnson The organization representing Alberta doctors is joining health-care unions in raising concerns over Premier Danielle Smith’s decision to charge most Albertans for a COVID-19 vaccination this fall. Dr. Shelley Duggan, president of the Alberta Medical Association, says the policy leaves behind many seniors and health-care workers, and doesn’t even mention pregnant individuals, First Nations, Inuit, Métis or members of other racialized groups. The association head noted that goes against recommendations from Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization. “Being unclear about policy and creating barriers to vaccination for the most high-need groups are counterproductive measures,” Duggan said in a statement. “We need a structured, substantial strategy, one that makes it as easy as possible for those who need vaccine the most to get it.” Smith has said the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice