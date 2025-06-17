National News
ticker

Alberta doctors association raises concerns over premier limiting free COVID vaccines

June 17, 2025 99 views

By Lisa Johnson The organization representing Alberta doctors is joining health-care unions in raising concerns over Premier Danielle Smith’s decision to charge most Albertans for a COVID-19 vaccination this fall. Dr. Shelley Duggan, president of the Alberta Medical Association, says the policy leaves behind many seniors and health-care workers, and doesn’t even mention pregnant individuals, First Nations, Inuit, Métis or members of other racialized groups. The association head noted that goes against recommendations from Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization. “Being unclear about policy and creating barriers to vaccination for the most high-need groups are counterproductive measures,” Duggan said in a statement. “We need a structured, substantial strategy, one that makes it as easy as possible for those who need vaccine the most to get it.” Smith has said the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Chiefs of Ontario meeting opens with call to action…Parliament Hill rally against governments’ bills

June 17, 2025 107

By Turtle Island News staff HIAWATHA FIRST NATIONS- The three-day Chiefs of Ontario (COO) 50th anniversary…

Read more
National News

128-year-old shipwreck on Vancouver Island charred by fire

June 17, 2025 94

By Nono Shen A shipwreck that has been part of Vancouver Island’s history for more than…

Read more