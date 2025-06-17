Ring of Fire road to bring prosperity to First Nation, problems for caribou: report

By Liam Casey A proposed road to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire in northern Ontario will bring economic prosperity to Webequie First Nation, though it may endanger caribou in the region, a newly released assessment finds. Webequie First Nation is leading an environmental and impact assessment of the Webequie Supply Road that would connect to mining exploration activities in the Ring of Fire. That road will connect to two other proposed roads that would link the remote First Nation to the provincial highway system hundreds of kilometres south. “This is a critical milestone for our people and our project,” Chief Cornelius Wabasse said in a statement. “We are proud of this important work and the respectful approach taken to get it done. We are also grateful for all those who…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice