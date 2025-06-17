National News
ticker

Brant arts community reeling after loss of actor, playwright and director

June 17, 2025 69 views

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator The Brant arts scene has lost a bright light. The community is reeling after learning of the death of Martin Smith, an actor, director, playwright and local arts champion in Brantford-Brant and beyond. He was 67. “He truly was an extraordinary man and was constantly rallying and active in all sorts of community theatre and arts projects,” his partner, Becky Rounce, told The Spectator. As word of his June 11 passing trickled out, community members and artists took to social media to express their shock and sadness. “Mentor,” “pillar” and “beloved” is how the posts described him. Smith moved to Brantford around 12 years ago and became a fixture of the local arts scene. He penned more than a dozen…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Conservatives vote with Carney government to rush Bill C-5

June 17, 2025 89

By Natasha Bulowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer The federal Conservatives voted with the…

Read more
National News

Winnipeg School Division honours Indigenous graduates in the city and beyond

June 17, 2025 66

By Brittany Hobson Parker Ledoux never imagined spending the last month of her Grade 12 school…

Read more