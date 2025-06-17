Brant arts community reeling after loss of actor, playwright and director

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator The Brant arts scene has lost a bright light. The community is reeling after learning of the death of Martin Smith, an actor, director, playwright and local arts champion in Brantford-Brant and beyond. He was 67. “He truly was an extraordinary man and was constantly rallying and active in all sorts of community theatre and arts projects,” his partner, Becky Rounce, told The Spectator. As word of his June 11 passing trickled out, community members and artists took to social media to express their shock and sadness. “Mentor,” “pillar” and “beloved” is how the posts described him. Smith moved to Brantford around 12 years ago and became a fixture of the local arts scene. He penned more than a dozen…



