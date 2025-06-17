National News
ticker

Wagmatcook prepares for 2025 Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Summer Games

June 17, 2025 67 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post The highly-anticipated 2025 Mi’kmaw Summer Games is expected to draw upwards of 5,000 athletes and visitors from across Mi’kma’ki  and beyond to Wagmatcook First Nation in August and excitement is building in the community. Scheduled for Aug.15–24, this sporting and culture event always brings communities together for a powerful celebration of athletic excellence, Mi’kmaq culture and unity. “This is more than just a sporting event, this is like the Olympic Games for the Mi’kmaq,” said Wagmatcook Chief Norman Bernard and portfolio holder for Sports and Recreation. “This is a moment of pride for our people. It’s about showcasing who we are, celebrating our youth, and honouring the strength and spirit of Mi’kmaw communities across the region.” Wagmatcook Chief Norman Bernard…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Conservatives vote with Carney government to rush Bill C-5

June 17, 2025 90

By Natasha Bulowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer The federal Conservatives voted with the…

Read more
National News

Winnipeg School Division honours Indigenous graduates in the city and beyond

June 17, 2025 66

By Brittany Hobson Parker Ledoux never imagined spending the last month of her Grade 12 school…

Read more