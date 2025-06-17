Wagmatcook prepares for 2025 Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Summer Games

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post The highly-anticipated 2025 Mi’kmaw Summer Games is expected to draw upwards of 5,000 athletes and visitors from across Mi’kma’ki and beyond to Wagmatcook First Nation in August and excitement is building in the community. Scheduled for Aug.15–24, this sporting and culture event always brings communities together for a powerful celebration of athletic excellence, Mi’kmaq culture and unity. “This is more than just a sporting event, this is like the Olympic Games for the Mi’kmaq,” said Wagmatcook Chief Norman Bernard and portfolio holder for Sports and Recreation. “This is a moment of pride for our people. It’s about showcasing who we are, celebrating our youth, and honouring the strength and spirit of Mi’kmaw communities across the region.” Wagmatcook Chief Norman Bernard…



