Child sex charges stayed against Manitoba First Nation chief

By Brittany Hobson Crown prosecutors have stayed child sex charges against the chief of a Manitoba First Nation. The provincial court says charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and possessing and making child pornography were stayed Friday against Christopher Traverse. His lawyer, Candace Olson, says the complainant admitted during testimony that she lied about the allegations. Traverse was the leader of Lake St. Martin First Nation in the Interlake region when he was arrested in April 2024. He was accused of forcing the girl when she was eight into a bathroom in his home, taking photos or her and sexually assaulting her in December 2023. Traverse pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintained his innocence during his trial, which started in March. The Crown’s office says in an email…



