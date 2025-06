May calls Carney’s decision to limit debate on major projects bill a ‘new low’

By Kyle Duggan Green Party Leader Elizabeth May said Monday that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s decision to ram his government’s major projects bill through the House of Commons this week represents a “new low” in contempt for Parliament. May told a press conference she hasn’t seen anything like it since the Conservative government under Stephen Harper pushed a major omnibus bill through more than a decade ago. May said she was “shocked” by Harper’s decision to bring in and fast track C-38 in 2012, a bill that was 400 pages long and “destroyed 70 environmental laws.” “This is worse,” she added. “It appears to me — and it remains to be seen — that Mr. Carney’s new majority coalition is Liberal-Conservative, delivering (Conservative Leader) Pierre Poilievre’s policies with a more…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page