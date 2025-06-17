National News
May calls Carney’s decision to limit debate on major projects bill a ‘new low’

June 17, 2025 72 views

By Kyle Duggan Green Party Leader Elizabeth May said Monday that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s decision to ram his government’s major projects bill through the House of Commons this week represents a “new low” in contempt for Parliament. May told a press conference she hasn’t seen anything like it since the Conservative government under Stephen Harper pushed a major omnibus bill through more than a decade ago. May said she was “shocked” by Harper’s decision to bring in and fast track C-38 in 2012, a bill that was 400 pages long and “destroyed 70 environmental laws.” “This is worse,” she added. “It appears to me — and it remains to be seen — that Mr. Carney’s new majority coalition is Liberal-Conservative, delivering (Conservative Leader) Pierre Poilievre’s policies with a more…

