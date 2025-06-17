Drop in Canadian tourists hurting U.S., say northeast governors

By Hina Alam New England governors say tariffs and anti-Canadian rhetoric by the United States government is taking a bite out of tourism, with some states seeing a drop of up to 60 per cent in visitors from north of the border. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said Canadian tourism to her state and others such as Maine, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont is down between 20 and 60 per cent compared with last year. “We have seen impacts that you can’t quite put a price on,” she told reporters Monday in Boston, following a meeting between New England governors and premiers from Eastern Canada. “But there are real concerns about travelling to the United States, and safety concerns … and what might happen in terms of border activity.” Delegations…



