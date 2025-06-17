National News
ticker

Who is running to be CYFN Grand Chief?

June 17, 2025 69 views

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief is set to be elected at the CYFN annual general meeting in Teslin on June 25. There are five candidates in the running. This election is unique in that the person elected will be taking on the responsibilities of both the CYFN Grand Chief, and the Assembly of First Nations Yukon Regional Chief, due to a consolidation announced earlier this month. Grand Chief Peter Johnston has held the position since 2016, having been the only candidate to put his name forward and winning by acclamation in 2016, 2019, and 2022. He is not running for re-election. Grand chiefs are elected by representatives from the Youth Council, Elders’ Council, and from each member and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Conservatives vote with Carney government to rush Bill C-5

June 17, 2025 90

By Natasha Bulowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer The federal Conservatives voted with the…

Read more
National News

Winnipeg School Division honours Indigenous graduates in the city and beyond

June 17, 2025 66

By Brittany Hobson Parker Ledoux never imagined spending the last month of her Grade 12 school…

Read more