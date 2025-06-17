Who is running to be CYFN Grand Chief?

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief is set to be elected at the CYFN annual general meeting in Teslin on June 25. There are five candidates in the running. This election is unique in that the person elected will be taking on the responsibilities of both the CYFN Grand Chief, and the Assembly of First Nations Yukon Regional Chief, due to a consolidation announced earlier this month. Grand Chief Peter Johnston has held the position since 2016, having been the only candidate to put his name forward and winning by acclamation in 2016, 2019, and 2022. He is not running for re-election. Grand chiefs are elected by representatives from the Youth Council, Elders’ Council, and from each member and…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice