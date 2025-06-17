National News
ticker

Brazil auctions off several Amazon oil sites despite environmentalists and Indigenous protests

June 17, 2025 104 views

By Fabiano Maisonnave BRASILANDIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil auctioned off several land and offshore potential oil sites near the Amazon River on Tuesday as it aims to expand production in untapped regions despite protests from environmental and Indigenous groups. The event came months before Brazil is to host the U.N.’s first climate talks held in the Amazon. The protesters outside Tuesday’s venue warned of potential risks that oil drilling poses to sensitive ecosystems and Indigenous communities in the Amazon. A luxury Rio de Janeiro hotel hosted the auction conducted by the National Oil Agency. Most of the 172 oil blocks for sale are located in areas with no current production, such as 47 offshore locations close to the mouth of the Amazon River and two sites inland in the Amazon…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Chiefs of Ontario meeting opens with call to action…Parliament Hill rally against governments’ bills

June 17, 2025 107

By Turtle Island News staff HIAWATHA FIRST NATIONS- The three-day Chiefs of Ontario (COO) 50th anniversary…

Read more
National News

128-year-old shipwreck on Vancouver Island charred by fire

June 17, 2025 94

By Nono Shen A shipwreck that has been part of Vancouver Island’s history for more than…

Read more