City governance review puts anti-racism committee on the chopping block

June 17, 2025 103 views

By Clint Fleury, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – City staff will present proposed changes to how city council operates later this year, including a recommendation to dissolve the anti-racism and equity advisory committee. It’s one of 10 advisory committees city staff are proposing to dissolve as part of a broader restructuring of city council governance. Chris Krumpholz, chair of the anti-racism and equity advisory committee, said dissolving these committees is the wrong move for council. Monday’s committee of the whole meeting, Krista Power, director of legislative services and city clerk, will present a first reading of the city governance structure report, which, if passed by council on June 23, would replace council’s committee of the whole meeting with smaller standing committees and dissolve 10 advisory committees. Also…

