Conservatives vote with Carney government to rush Bill C-5

June 17, 2025 89 views

By Natasha Bulowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer The federal Conservatives voted with the Liberals on a special order to push a massive piece of legislation on major project approvals through the House of Commons before the week’s end. The proposed legislation would grant the federal government broad powers including the option to override laws related to projects deemed “in the national interest.” Three hundred and five Conservative and Liberal MPs voted in favour of the government’s time allocation motion to limit debate on the bill, while 30 Bloc Québécois, Green and NDP MPs and lone Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith voted against it. The federal government is determined to get Bill C-5 — dubbed the One Canadian Economy Act — through the House of Commons before MPs leave…

