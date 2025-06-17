Minister says all federal bills should be analyzed through an Indigenous lens

By Alessia Passafiume As First Nations leaders gather on Parliament Hill to protest Ottawa’s controversial major projects legislation, the federal minister for Indigenous services says she has asked Prime Minister Mark Carney to screen new federal bills for their impacts on Indigenous communities. Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty says other ministries — including labour, justice, industry and natural resources — touch on Indigenous rights in different ways and the legislation they introduce should be analyzed through an Indigenous lens. Her comments come as First Nations prepare to protest C-5, legislation that would allow the federal government to override certain laws — including the Indian Act and the Species at Risk Act — to get major projects approved. First Nations leaders say C-5 could trample on their rights and accuse Carney’s…
