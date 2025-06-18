National News
Nunavut puts in another strong showing at national science fair

June 18, 2025 57 views

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News The Kivalliq contingent of Ivalu Leishman-Brocklebank and Kayalaaq Leishman-Brocklebank, of Chesterfield Inlet, and Millie Aaruaq, of Baker Lake, put in a strong showing at the Canada-Wide Science Fair held at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton from June 1-6. Ana Leishman of Chesterfield Inlet accompanied the three to the national fair and said they did Nunavut proud at the event. Grade 10 student Ivalu had the top project in the intermediate category for her project ‘Testing Ivalu’ (caribou sinew used as thread). Aaruaq was looked upon as the “darling” of the event, according to Leishman, while Kayalaaq presented a strong project on willows. The latter was an expansion of her 2024 entry —determining climate data for the past 30 years…

