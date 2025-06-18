National News
ticker

Six Nations hit by severe rainstorms saw flooding across the community

June 18, 2025 156 views

  Six Nations and surrounding areas were hit by the first summer rainstorm today (Wednesday June 18 2025) with ditches overflowing onto roadways and parking lots turning into mini-lakes. Chiefswood Road between Fifth and Six Nations lines flooded out  slowing traffic and in some cases causing vehicles to stall and left parked by the side of the roadway while front yards of some homes and businesses yards were flooded. Meanwhile  Grand River Enterprises found its warehouses turned into islands and ditches and roadways were flooded out. Photos by  Turtle Island News photojournalist Jim C. Powless    …

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Federal judge to deny Trump administration’s motion to dismiss lawsuit over block on wind projects

June 18, 2025 117

By Jennifer Mcdermott And Alexa St. John A federal judge in Massachusetts said Wednesday he plans…

Read more
National News

Nunavut puts in another strong showing at national science fair

June 18, 2025 110

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News The Kivalliq contingent of Ivalu Leishman-Brocklebank and…

Read more