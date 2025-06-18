Six Nations hit by severe rainstorms saw flooding across the community

Six Nations and surrounding areas were hit by the first summer rainstorm today (Wednesday June 18 2025) with ditches overflowing onto roadways and parking lots turning into mini-lakes. Chiefswood Road between Fifth and Six Nations lines flooded out slowing traffic and in some cases causing vehicles to stall and left parked by the side of the roadway while front yards of some homes and businesses yards were flooded. Meanwhile Grand River Enterprises found its warehouses turned into islands and ditches and roadways were flooded out. Photos by Turtle Island News photojournalist Jim C. Powless …



