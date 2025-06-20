National News
CRTC says its wholesale internet rules balance need for competition and investment

June 20, 2025 113 views

By Sammy Hudes Canada’s telecommunications regulator has once again determined the country’s largest internet companies should be able to provide service to customers using fibre networks built by their rivals — as long as they are doing so outside their core regions. It marks the CRTC’s final decision on the contentious matter — which has pitted Telus Corp. against BCE Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc., along with many smaller providers — after a lengthy process filled with several interim rulings and reconsiderations. Bell has argued against the policy, saying it discourages the major providers from investing in their own infrastructure, while some independent carriers have raised concerns that it could make it more difficult for them to compete against larger players. Meanwhile, Telus has defended it as a way to…

