Manslaughter plea leads to more jail time in courthouse stabbing case

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A judge sentenced a 25-year-old woman June 9 in Prince George Provincial Court to another year-and-a-half in jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter. Danika Rose Payou, 25, was originally charged with second-degree murder after stabbing Cassie Larocque twice at the Sunrise Valley Mobile Home Park after midnight on Feb. 14, 2023. “The injuries were severe and catastrophic, and almost immediately fatal,” Crown prosecutor Robert Climie told Judge Martin Nadon. Payou and Larocque had been at a man’s residence with another woman where they ate dinner and socialized for several hours. Court heard that Payou and Larocque had been consuming methamphetamine before the incident at 12:21 a.m. The man they were visiting found Larocque lying on the floor, bleeding from stab…



