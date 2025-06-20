National News
‘Here We Stand’: River journey protests controversial bills

June 20, 2025 105 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A 20-year-old university student from Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario is putting his summer on hold — to take a 400-kilometre boat journey in protest against new provincial and federal bills he says threaten his people’s land, culture and way of life. Jeronimo Kataquapit is leading a grassroots movement called “Here We Stand,” a direct response to Ontario’s recently passed Bill 5 and the proposed federal Bill C-5 — pieces of legislation that, according to Indigenous leaders, accelerate mining and development in the Ring of Fire region without proper Indigenous consultation. Kataquapit’s journey, which began Monday from Attawapiskat, is a physical reassertion of Indigenous presence and inherent rights in a territory he argues is wrongly portrayed as uninhabited. “One…

