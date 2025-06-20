National News
Is Brant County’s first speed camera changing driver behaviour?

June 20, 2025 117 views

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator In just four months, the first photo-radar camera in Brant County netted approximately $170,000 in tickets — but more importantly, it seems to be getting through to drivers. The county installed it westbound on Silver Street in Paris, in front of North Ward Elementary School — a stretch that got up to 4,659 monthly incidents of speeding, the municipality previously said. When the speed board went up in September (collecting data but no tickets), more than half of the 20,196 passing vehicles were recorded speeding, according to a report the administration and operations committee saw this week. By the time the photo radar went live on Feb. 3, only 39 per cent of recorded vehicles were speeding. The number dipped…

