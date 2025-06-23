National News
Early-season heat dome brings highest temperatures in years to parts of Eastern US

June 23, 2025

By Seth Borenstein NEW YORK (AP) — An intense and nearly historic weather pattern is cooking much of America under a dangerous heat dome this week with triple-digit temperatures in places that haven’t been so hot in more than a decade. The heat wave is especially threatening because it’s hitting cities like Boston, New York and Philadelphia early in the summer when people haven’t gotten their bodies adapted to the broiling conditions, several meteorologists said. The dome of high pressure that’s parking over the eastern United States is trapping hot air from the Southwest that already made an uncomfortable stop in the Midwest. A key measurement of the strength of the high pressure broke a record Monday and was the third-highest reading for any date, making for a “near historic”…

