St. John’s, N.L., streets won’t be named for people to avoid problematic legacies

Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital city will no longer name new streets and city buildings after individual people. Councillors with the City of St. John’s, N.L., voted unanimously to accept the new policy during a meeting last week. It was presented by Coun. Ron Ellsworth, who said naming streets and buildings after people comes with a host of risks, including political polarization and uneven representation of different demographics. It also comes with the risk of naming a street or building after someone whose legacy later gets tarnished, he said. “Obviously, we’ve seen what’s happened provincially and nationally, around the history of different names being in place, that history was not kind to and therefore may not merely represent the community as a whole,” Ellsworth said in an interview Monday. Both the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice