First Nations police force in growth mode

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service continues to grow this year after it took on an 11th community and prepares for more staff and responsibility. The police force officially took over responsibility for Dakota Plains Wahpeton Nation on June 2. The transfer of service from the RCMP is part of a wider trend in recent years, as MFNPS spokesperson Darryl Hunter told the Sun last month the service would expand to Fisher River Cree Nation in November and discuss expansions to other communities in the coming years. Chief Donny Smoke of Dakota Plains said at the signing this month that the community chose to switch to MFNPS to be more rooted in Indigenous culture. He said the community foresees a better connection with the police service because it puts an…



