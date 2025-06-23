Judge signals private property off the table in big Aboriginal title claim

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner One of the judges looking at the Wolastoqey Nation’s massive title claim in New Brunswick says little good would come out of private property owners losing possession of their land to Indigenous people. Justice Ernest Drapeau is one of three judges hearing an appeal launched by three timber firms that fear the Wolastoqey will get a toehold on their vast woodlands where they do business in western New Brunswick. The case before New Brunswick’s Court of Appeal – the province’s highest court – centres around a lower-court ruling last November in which the judge agreed to remove the big private owners from the claim but left their land in the lawsuit, opening the door, they fear, to future expropriation by…



