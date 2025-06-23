Kahnawake’s Wealth Fund grows in first year

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The community is more than $4 million richer after the Kahnawake Sovereign Wealth Fund (KSWF)’s first year of investment, a 13 percent return, but it’s still a long way to go to $1 billion. That’s the amount the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake hopes to reach with the fund over the next 100 years. “When you think about future generations, if we have an investment fund of $1 billion plus, then we’ll really be in control of our future, financially independent, able to make our own decisions, and invest in our sovereignty without the restrictions that come with external government funding,” said MCK chief Paul Rice, who leads the economic development portfolio. Kahnawa’kehró:non won’t have to live 100 years to see…



