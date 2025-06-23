National News
Iconic North Bay roadside sculpture laid to ground

June 23, 2025 106 views

By David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca An iconic roadside sculpture has been laid down, ready to return to the earth. Yesterday, the Canadian Ecology Centre hosted a gathering and a ceremony to lay to rest the Nibiising sculpture familiar to so many within the region. About 20 people endured relentless rain and an unseasonable chill to partake in the event, which also commemorated National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21. The purpose was to return the sculpture to the earth, following the west coast example of retiring old totem poles. The 26-foot-long sculpture now lies facing the sky, ready for the hands of time to reclaim it to the soil. Elder Richard Assinewe from the Anishinabek Nation led the pipe ceremony, and the Shadow Drummers from Mattawa provided…

