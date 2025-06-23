Alberta sovereignty group brings message to city

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald The Alberta sovereignty organization held a sold-out meeting of 375 people in Lethbridge this week to discuss what a possible independent Alberta could look like. Mitch Sylvestre, chief executive officer of the Alberta Prosperity Project, says he’s noticed since the last election an uprise in Albertans who have lost hope in federal politics, and APP wants to offer those discouraged Albertans hope. “I think we’re giving them the opportunity to have hope and to give them the opportunity to support change by participating in a democracy,” says Silvestre. When asked about those who don’t agree with separating from Canada, Sylvestre says they are more than welcome to participate in a referendum on Alberta sovereignty. However, he adds he has yet to…



