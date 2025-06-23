National News
ticker

First Nations youth say they’re ‘starting a movement’ against major projects bills

June 23, 2025 136 views

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations youth leaders are warning Canadians can expect a long, tense summer of protests as governments push forward with plans to fast-track major projects — and young people will be leading the charge. “You will see us in your cities, your city’s hubs,” said Ramon Kataquapit, a youth councillor with the Chiefs of Ontario and Nishnawbe Aski Nation and a member of Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario. The federal Liberal government’s Bill C-5, which passed through the House of Commons Friday night, allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects like mines, ports and pipelines. It sailed through a Commons committee in the early hours of Thursday with support from the Conservatives. And in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford’s Conservatives have passed legislation…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

St. John’s, N.L., streets won’t be named for people to avoid problematic legacies

June 23, 2025 53

Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital city will no longer name new streets and city buildings after individual…

Read more
National News

Early-season heat dome brings highest temperatures in years to parts of Eastern US

June 23, 2025 59

By Seth Borenstein NEW YORK (AP) — An intense and nearly historic weather pattern is cooking…

Read more