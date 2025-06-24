National News
ticker

Canada Post honours Indigenous leaders in their fields

June 24, 2025 82 views

  Canada Post has issued a stamp honouring a First Nations Elder and Knowledge Keeper who has spent more than five decades preserving the language and culture of his people . Bruce Starlight from Tsúut’ínà Nation,  Julia Haogak Ogina and Sophie McDougall are three Indigenous leaders  being immortalized on stamps. The stamps were issued on June 20,  a day before National Indigenous Peoples Day. Known as Dit’óní Didlishí (Spotted Eagle), Bruce Starlight is an Elder and Knowledge Keeper who has spent more than five decades advocating to save his language and culture from extinction. The set is the fourth in Canada Post’s multi-year Indigenous Leaders series. Starlight is the son of the late Chief James “Jim” Starlight and was born in 1947 on the Tsúut’ínà Nation. Starlight served as chief…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Nova Scotia to fund Mi’kmaq-led climate change action on Cape Breton

June 24, 2025 70

The Nova Scotia government is giving the Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources in Cape Breton $893,000…

Read more
National News

How the Battleford Trail shaped Saskatchewan’s growth

June 24, 2025 73

By Shaynee Modien, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shaunavon Standard During the growth of the province…

Read more