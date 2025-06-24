Canada Post honours Indigenous leaders in their fields

Canada Post has issued a stamp honouring a First Nations Elder and Knowledge Keeper who has spent more than five decades preserving the language and culture of his people . Bruce Starlight from Tsúut’ínà Nation, Julia Haogak Ogina and Sophie McDougall are three Indigenous leaders being immortalized on stamps. The stamps were issued on June 20, a day before National Indigenous Peoples Day. Known as Dit’óní Didlishí (Spotted Eagle), Bruce Starlight is an Elder and Knowledge Keeper who has spent more than five decades advocating to save his language and culture from extinction. The set is the fourth in Canada Post’s multi-year Indigenous Leaders series. Starlight is the son of the late Chief James “Jim” Starlight and was born in 1947 on the Tsúut’ínà Nation. Starlight served as chief…



