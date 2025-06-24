National News
ticker

OPP asking for public’s help after theft of canoe

June 24, 2025 85 views

BRANT, ON – The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the theft of a canoe from a property on Salt Springs Church Road. The incident occurred prior to 7:00 a.m. on May 16, 2025. The stolen canoe is described as red in colour and had been stored outside the residence. Video surveillance from the property captured a male suspect taking the canoe and attempting to gain entry to a nearby boathouse. No additional property was reported stolen. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersbb.com or 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Nova Scotia to fund Mi’kmaq-led climate change action on Cape Breton

June 24, 2025 72

The Nova Scotia government is giving the Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources in Cape Breton $893,000…

Read more
National News

How the Battleford Trail shaped Saskatchewan’s growth

June 24, 2025 74

By Shaynee Modien, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shaunavon Standard During the growth of the province…

Read more