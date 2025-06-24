OPP asking for public’s help after theft of canoe

BRANT, ON – The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the theft of a canoe from a property on Salt Springs Church Road. The incident occurred prior to 7:00 a.m. on May 16, 2025. The stolen canoe is described as red in colour and had been stored outside the residence. Video surveillance from the property captured a male suspect taking the canoe and attempting to gain entry to a nearby boathouse. No additional property was reported stolen. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersbb.com or 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)….



