With hot weather Brant OPP urging vigilance…lock those doors and windows

BRANT, ON – The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning the public of what may be a hot weather related increase in break and enter incidents across the region and are encouraging residents and business owners to take preventative action. With temperatures rising during overnight hours, OPP said offenders are taking advantage of open windows, unsecured doors, and the ease of being out in public areas during the late-night hours without drawing attention. The seasonal change also means more people are outside later, increasing the opportunity for both suspicious activity and unintentional security lapses. Homeowners are urged to: Lock all doors and windows, even while at home or during short absences. Use motion-activated exterior lighting and security cameras where possible. Avoid leaving valuables in visible areas near windows…



