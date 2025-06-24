Nova Scotia to fund Mi’kmaq-led climate change action on Cape Breton

The Nova Scotia government is giving the Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources in Cape Breton $893,000 to fund Mi’kmaq-led climate change adaptation work. The institute that represents the five Mi’kmaq First Nations on Cape Breton on natural resources matters says it will use the money to develop climate change monitoring and action plans for these communities. Lisa Young, the executive director of the institute, said in a statement the organization’s approaches to addressing climate change are rooted in Mi’kmaq knowledge. The institute will use the funding to hire a Mi’kmaw climate change co-ordinator and project assistant, develop educational material in Mi’kmaq and English and establish a monitoring plan that uses culturally relevant indicators of climate change. Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul said in a statement climate change is one…



