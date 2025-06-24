National News
ticker

Nova Scotia to fund Mi’kmaq-led climate change action on Cape Breton

June 24, 2025 70 views

The Nova Scotia government is giving the Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources in Cape Breton $893,000 to fund Mi’kmaq-led climate change adaptation work. The institute that represents the five Mi’kmaq First Nations on Cape Breton on natural resources matters says it will use the money to develop climate change monitoring and action plans for these communities. Lisa Young, the executive director of the institute, said in a statement the organization’s approaches to addressing climate change are rooted in Mi’kmaq knowledge. The institute will use the funding to hire a Mi’kmaw climate change co-ordinator and project assistant, develop educational material in Mi’kmaq and English and establish a monitoring plan that uses culturally relevant indicators of climate change. Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul said in a statement climate change is one…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

How the Battleford Trail shaped Saskatchewan’s growth

June 24, 2025 74

By Shaynee Modien, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shaunavon Standard During the growth of the province…

Read more
National News

Quebec launches review of Puvirnituq water crisis

June 24, 2025 82

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News The Quebec government is launching an independent…

Read more