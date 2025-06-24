How the Battleford Trail shaped Saskatchewan’s growth

By Shaynee Modien, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shaunavon Standard During the growth of the province of Saskatchewan, a strong connection was developed between the north and south, much like it is today. However, it was the development of a wagon trail leading into and out of Battleford that started it all. The Battleford Trail, as it became known, was the main connecting point for supplies for those traveling to and from Battleford. The trail connected the Swift Current region in the south to Battleford and the Meadow Lake region in the north. The most famous section of the trail is the 300 km (190 mi) trail from the south, known as the Swift Current-Battleford Trail. This was an important link developed in the late 19th century for transportation and…



