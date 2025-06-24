National News
Quebec launches review of Puvirnituq water crisis

June 24, 2025

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News The Quebec government is launching an independent review of the Puvirnituq water crisis to determine the causes and a path forward, says Ian Lafrenière, the minister responsible for relations with First Nations and the Inuit. “We’re not looking for a Band-Aid solution. I want to see how we can do better, what could be done, what’s feasible. This is a priority for us,” Lafrenière said Tuesday in an interview with Nunatsiaq News. He visited Puvirnituq for a few hours on June 20 for the first time since the state of emergency was declared in Nunavik’s second-largest community of roughly 2,100. The state of emergency lasted 20 days, ending June 6. The water crisis was spurred by a break in the main…

