Amid the pressures of fame, Aysanabee is finding his voice and purpose

By David Friend A couple of years ago, Aysanabee didn’t see himself as an alternative music artist, but lately, he doesn’t mind the label. It was thrust upon him at the 2024 Juno Awards in Halifax, where the Oji-Cree musician was nominated in three categories: contemporary Indigenous artist of the year, songwriter of the year and best alternative album for his EP “Here and Now.” He was most surprised by the latter nod. “At first I was like, ‘Oooh, they just put me in alternative. What does that mean?'” he remembers. Junos history would’ve suggested Aysanabee was a shoo-in for the Indigenous category, and less likely to win the others. But the opposite happened. He became the first Indigenous artist to win the alternative album and songwriter categories. Looking back,…

