Fire evacuees in the region could be heading south

June 25, 2025 104 views

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com TIMMINS – Evacuees from Sandy Lake First Nation may soon be moved to southern Ontario as officials explore options to house the entire group in one location. Roughly 400 people from the remote northwestern Ontario community are currently spread across three northeastern towns — Val Rita, Kapuskasing, and Smooth Rock Falls — after wildfires forced them to flee two weeks ago. At the June 19 Cochrane District Services Board (CDSB) meeting, paramedic service chief Marc Renaud said Sandy Lake leadership is looking to relocate to one site in Barrie. The evacuees are receiving limited on-site support from Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre, Renaud said. “They’re sending physicians and nurses to the sites, but they’re stretched across the province, so they’re not…

