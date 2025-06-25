National News
ticker

Trump voters cheer his move against Iran. MAGA leaders had warned the bombing could backfire

June 25, 2025 106 views

By Jill Colvin, Gary Fields, Bruce Schreiner And Adriana Gomez Licon FRONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — As President Donald Trump prepared to order the bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites, many prominent leaders of his “Make America Great Again” movement warned he was making a grave mistake. Tucker Carlson accused Trump of abandoning his pledge to keep the United States out of new wars. Charlie Kirk said an escalation would be too divisive. Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, said intervention would thwart the Republican’s most important priority, mass deportations. But interviews with Trump voters across the country this week and early polling suggest Trump’s decision has been welcomed by his political base. While some said they were weary of the U.S. becoming embroiled in a protracted war, most cheered the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

National chief calls on senators to slow down major projects bill

June 25, 2025 105

By Kyle Duggan and Alessia Passafiume The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is…

Read more
ticker

Exhibition in Vancouver celebrates repatriation of Tŝilhqot’in items

June 25, 2025 97

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Tŝilhqot’in Nation has co-developed…

Read more