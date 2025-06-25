National News
ticker

Ombudsman calls for ‘urgent’ correctional reform after record number of complaints

June 25, 2025 107 views

By Paola Loriggio Ontario’s ombudsman is urging the province to address a “growing crisis” in correctional facilities, pointing to a record number of complaints about facilities in the last year as well as deteriorating conditions. Ombudsman Paul Dubé says in his 2024-25 annual report that there was a 55 per cent increase in complaints about correctional facilities, totalling a record 6,870. Dubé says that while the sector has always been the top source of complaints, the nature and severity of what his office has heard and witnessed demand “urgent attention.” Many of the issues go beyond inefficiencies, Dubé says, to the point of raising questions about basic human rights. He says many of the complaints regarding corrections were about “severe, entrenched problems” such as overcrowding, frequent lockdowns and inadequate health…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

National chief calls on senators to slow down major projects bill

June 25, 2025 105

By Kyle Duggan and Alessia Passafiume The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is…

Read more
ticker

Exhibition in Vancouver celebrates repatriation of Tŝilhqot’in items

June 25, 2025 97

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Tŝilhqot’in Nation has co-developed…

Read more