Enbridge says it would pitch new Alberta-B.C. pipeline only under right conditions

June 25, 2025 115 views

By Lauren Krugel Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has expressed confidence one or more private-sector pipeline operators will come forward with a plan to ship oilsands crude to the Port of Prince Rupert, B.C., and test the federal government’s new regime to speed along projects deemed in Canada’s national interest. But if pipeline companies are keen on proposing a new West Coast pipeline project in the near future, they’re not saying so publicly. “We’ve been in active conversations with many pipeline companies, and I feel like we’re pretty close to having either one or a consortium come forward,” Smith told reporters on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. is Canada’s biggest shipper of crude oil with a vast cross-border network. It’s also the company behind the scrapped Northern Gateway oilsands pipeline to the B.C….

