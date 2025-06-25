National News
Make Canada Build Again? Canadian politicians are suddenly in a rush to get shovels in the ground

June 25, 2025 109 views

By Shannon Waters, The Narwhal Once upon a time, Canada built itself into a great nation. From the highways carved through B.C.’s mountains to the locks of the St. Lawrence Seaway, building awe-inspiring infrastructure used to be part of the fabric of Canadian life. And it could be again, provided governments can cut the “red tape” designed to protect ecosystems, communities and Indigenous Rights. At least, that’s the story some Canadian leaders are spinning to help justify new laws aimed at making it quicker and simpler for major projects — from mines and pipelines to hospitals and housing — to get built. These days, the process of building big things in Canada “has become too arduous, has taken too long and has been holding us back,” according to Prime Minister…

