‘They really got the right guy’: Stoney Nakoda metal artist behind custom G7 pins

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook ÎYÂRHE NAKODA FIRST NATION – Pulling up to his work bench with a hammer in hand, Andrew Holloway’s superpower is his ability to take a piece of metal and bring it to life. Weaving technique and narrative together through his art, Holloway lets stories guide his work, whether creating custom jewelry pieces or a public sculpture. When the Îyârhe (Stoney) Nakoda metal artist was asked to design and create pins for the G7 finance ministers’ meeting, his approach remained the same. “I always say a story always gives a piece a spirit,” said Holloway. Setting the stage for the G7 Leaders’ Summit, finance ministers from across the world gathered from May 20-22 in Banff to discuss current financial challenges facing…



