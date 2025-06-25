ticker

Exhibition in Vancouver celebrates repatriation of Tŝilhqot’in items

June 25, 2025 96 views

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Tŝilhqot’in Nation has co-developed an exhibition with the Museum of Vancouver (MOV) to celebrate the first major museum return of Tŝilhqot’in ancestral belongings. The exhibition opened on June 20 and will be on display for about a year before travelling to other locations across British Columbia and beyond. “This exhibition represents the change needed in museums around the world—working in relationships of respect, sharing the workload, and telling stories together,” said Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Otis Guichon, tribal chief of the Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG). The exhibition is part of a larger exhibit at the MOV called The Work of Repair: Redress and Repatriation at the Museum of Vancouver. The Tŝilhqot’in’s portion of the exhibition, Nexwenen Nataghelʔilh or ‘we bring…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

National chief calls on senators to slow down major projects bill

June 25, 2025 104

By Kyle Duggan and Alessia Passafiume The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is…

Read more
National News

‘They really got the right guy’: Stoney Nakoda metal artist behind custom G7 pins

June 25, 2025 120

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook ÎYÂRHE NAKODA FIRST NATION – Pulling…

Read more