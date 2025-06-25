Exhibition in Vancouver celebrates repatriation of Tŝilhqot’in items

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Tŝilhqot’in Nation has co-developed an exhibition with the Museum of Vancouver (MOV) to celebrate the first major museum return of Tŝilhqot’in ancestral belongings. The exhibition opened on June 20 and will be on display for about a year before travelling to other locations across British Columbia and beyond. “This exhibition represents the change needed in museums around the world—working in relationships of respect, sharing the workload, and telling stories together,” said Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Otis Guichon, tribal chief of the Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG). The exhibition is part of a larger exhibit at the MOV called The Work of Repair: Redress and Repatriation at the Museum of Vancouver. The Tŝilhqot’in’s portion of the exhibition, Nexwenen Nataghelʔilh or ‘we bring…



