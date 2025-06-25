National News
National chief calls on senators to slow down major projects bill

June 25, 2025 104 views

By Kyle Duggan and Alessia Passafiume The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling on senators to slow down Ottawa’s sprint to pass Prime Minister Mark Carney’s controversial major projects bill this week. Bill C-5 is being introduced at first reading in the upper chamber after it was fast-tracked through the House of Commons and went through a rare pre-study by the Senate. A programming motion adopted by the chamber fixes the bill to a tight schedule, with a final vote that must take place by the end of Friday. The politically charged legislation has angered Indigenous and environmental groups who criticize the government for rushing to grant itself sweeping new powers to fast-track project permits. But Carney has said Canada is facing an economic crisis due…

